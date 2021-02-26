ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] Stock trading around $4.46 per share: What’s Next?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ: ASLN] jumped around 0.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.46 at the close of the session, up 26.70%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces $18 Million Private Placement.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to raise gross proceeds of approximately $18 million resulting from the sale of its ordinary shares through a private placement to new institutional investors, Vivo Capital and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company).

The financing, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close, February 25, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 25,568,180 ordinary shares (equivalent to 5,113,636 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)) at an equivalent price of $3.52 per ADS, equal to the last closing price of the Company’s ADSs. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily to advance clinical development of ASLAN004, as well as for general corporate purposes.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stock is now 143.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASLN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.49 and lowest of $4.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.28, which means current price is +147.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 608.96K shares, ASLN reached a trading volume of 12474731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 692.36.

How has ASLN stock performed recently?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.35. With this latest performance, ASLN shares gained by 78.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.24 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -751.87 and a Gross Margin at +71.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1570.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASLN is now -75.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -123.62. Additionally, ASLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -429.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASLN.

Insider trade positions for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]

Positions in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ:ASLN] by around 2,984,444 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 102,388 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,203,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,290,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASLN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,298,901 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 102,388 shares during the same period.