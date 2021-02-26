Argus slashes price target on Harsco Corporation [HSC] – find out why.

Harsco Corporation [NYSE: HSC] price plunged by -15.33 percent to reach at -$3.31. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Operating Income of $11 Million and GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.07 Including Anticipated Unusual Items.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.12.

A sum of 1081591 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 367.11K shares. Harsco Corporation shares reached a high of $20.6971 and dropped to a low of $17.375 until finishing in the latest session at $18.28.

The one-year HSC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.65. The average equity rating for HSC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Harsco Corporation [HSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSC shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Harsco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Harsco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harsco Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

HSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Harsco Corporation [HSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, HSC shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Harsco Corporation [HSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 20.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harsco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harsco Corporation [HSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.27 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. Harsco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.88.

Return on Total Capital for HSC is now 8.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harsco Corporation [HSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.10. Additionally, HSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harsco Corporation [HSC] managed to generate an average of $2,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Harsco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HSC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harsco Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harsco Corporation go to 10.00%.

Harsco Corporation [HSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,331 million, or 96.90% of HSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,007,603, which is approximately 5.719% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,909,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.59 million in HSC stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $58.43 million in HSC stock with ownership of nearly -5.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harsco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Harsco Corporation [NYSE:HSC] by around 3,804,658 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 4,350,307 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 64,667,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,822,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 739,957 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 579,661 shares during the same period.