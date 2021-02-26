Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain 90.00% so far this year. What now?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.86%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Applied DNA Granted U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Utilizing DNA Tagged Submicron Particles for Authentication.

– Claimed methods have applicability in the DNA tagging of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and personal care excipients -.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”) a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that it has received United States Patent No. 10,920,274 entitled “Nucleic Acid Coated Submicron Particles for Authentication” from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The newly issued patent strengthens the Company’s intellectual property position which includes 92 issued patents and 40 pending patent applications.

Over the last 12 months, APDN stock rose by 167.68%. The one-year Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.1. The average equity rating for APDN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.86 million, with 7.47 million shares outstanding and 6.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, APDN stock reached a trading volume of 1295461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APDN shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

APDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.86. With this latest performance, APDN shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.88, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -648.98 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -674.46.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -286.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -375.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -534.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -174.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, APDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$213,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

APDN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APDN.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.20% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,597, which is approximately 13.301% of the company’s market cap and around 13.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in APDN stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $0.79 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly 39.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 112,584 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 47,828 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 302,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 463,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,896 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 27,903 shares during the same period.