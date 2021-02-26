ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] is 13.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] price surged by 5.10 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on February 25, 2021 that ANGI Homeservices Announces Leadership Changes.

Oisin Hanrahan appointed Chief Executive Officer.

ANGI Executives Bryan Ellis and Umang Dua to oversee strategic growth areas.

A sum of 3414054 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.65M shares. ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares reached a high of $15.95 and dropped to a low of $14.89 until finishing in the latest session at $15.04.

The one-year ANGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.23. The average equity rating for ANGI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $16.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ANGI stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 55.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

ANGI Stock Performance Analysis:

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.65, while it was recorded at 14.87 for the last single week of trading, and 12.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ANGI Homeservices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.36. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

ANGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,165 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS /CA with ownership of 10,603,269, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,238,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.94 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $102.93 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly 3.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 33,137,953 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 23,070,978 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 21,263,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,472,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,850,191 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 16,477,022 shares during the same period.