Akouos Inc. [AKUS] Stock trading around $19.95 per share: What’s Next?

Akouos Inc. [NASDAQ: AKUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.03%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Akouos and Blueprint Genetics Announce the Resonate Program to Improve Access to Genetic Testing for Individuals with Auditory Neuropathy.

The Resonate™ program provides access to a potential genetic diagnosis by offering genetic testing at no cost to eligible individuals, their insurance, or their healthcare providers.

A genetic diagnosis may help individuals and their healthcare providers better understand an individual’s condition and foster connections within the deaf and hard of hearing community.

The one-year Akouos Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.55. The average equity rating for AKUS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $666.33 million, with 34.38 million shares outstanding and 19.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 107.71K shares, AKUS stock reached a trading volume of 1658103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akouos Inc. [AKUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKUS shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akouos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Akouos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AKUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akouos Inc. is set at 1.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58.

AKUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Akouos Inc. [AKUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, AKUS shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Akouos Inc. [AKUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.37, while it was recorded at 18.97 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Akouos Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AKUS is now -78.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.32. Additionally, AKUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 181.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 161.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akouos Inc. [AKUS] managed to generate an average of -$476,685 per employee.Akouos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.40 and a Current Ratio set at 37.40.

AKUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akouos Inc. go to 70.30%.

Akouos Inc. [AKUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $640 million, or 94.80% of AKUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKUS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,298,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.41% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,187,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.55 million in AKUS stocks shares; and 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $82.51 million in AKUS stock with ownership of nearly -10.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akouos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Akouos Inc. [NASDAQ:AKUS] by around 3,243,359 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,652,696 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 27,192,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,088,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKUS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,889,706 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 961,297 shares during the same period.