Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Is Currently -18.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] loss -18.93% or -0.81 points to close at $3.47 with a heavy trading volume of 15063537 shares. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Akebia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

– Full-year 2020 net product revenue increases to $128.9 million, up 16% from 2019.

– Company on track to submit vadadustat NDA by mid-second quarter 2021.

It opened the trading session at $3.80, the shares rose to $3.85 and dropped to $3.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKBA points out that the company has recorded -65.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 15063537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $17, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On July 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for AKBA stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.49. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.46 and a Gross Margin at +56.61. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.48.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -49.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$776,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

There are presently around $354 million, or 83.20% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 22,476,534, which is approximately 46.518% of the company’s market cap and around 1.09% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 12,590,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.69 million in AKBA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.55 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 29,554,973 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 27,845,692 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 44,623,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,024,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,858,143 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 16,739,975 shares during the same period.