AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] Is Currently 3.98 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX: AIM] traded at a high on 02/24/21, posting a 3.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35. The company report on February 24, 2021 that AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European Medicines Agency for Ampligen to Treat Pancreatic Cancer.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) announced that its subsidiary, NV Hemispherx Biopharma Europe, has received formal notification from the European Commission (EC) approving the company’s Orphan Medicinal Product Application for Ampligen as a treatment for pancreatic cancer.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Medications that have been designated as Orphan products by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), once commercially approved in the European Union (EU), receive benefits including up to ten years of protection from market competition from similar medicines with similar active component and indication for use that are not shown to be clinically superior.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7158067 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at 8.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.05%.

The market cap for AIM stock reached $96.37 million, with 40.69 million shares outstanding and 40.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, AIM reached a trading volume of 7158067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 481.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has AIM stock performed recently?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, AIM shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.30 for the last 200 days.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8831.43 and a Gross Margin at -537.86. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6809.29.

Return on Total Capital for AIM is now -81.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, AIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] managed to generate an average of -$366,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 50.00 and a Current Ratio set at 50.00.

Earnings analysis for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.00% of AIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 998,815, which is approximately 24.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 572,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 million in AIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 million in AIM stock with ownership of nearly 1.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX:AIM] by around 572,806 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 306,350 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,176,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,055,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,521 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 161,020 shares during the same period.