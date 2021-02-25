why Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.13

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] price surged by 2.66 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Regions Bank Earns Perfect Score on 2021 Corporate Equality Index.

Regions earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Regions Bank is pleased to announce it has received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

A sum of 12456663 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.33M shares. Regions Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $21.28 and dropped to a low of $20.73 until finishing in the latest session at $21.26.

The one-year RF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.61. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $20.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.37.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.62, while it was recorded at 20.40 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.89. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.72.

Return on Total Capital for RF is now 5.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.71. Additionally, RF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.46.

RF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,750 million, or 77.10% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,578,234, which is approximately -2.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,447,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 54,684,723 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 51,605,785 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 587,480,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,771,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,116,852 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,851,421 shares during the same period.