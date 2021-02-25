why Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.66

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] price surged by 2.13 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Lumen Technologies expands bare metal capabilities and adds Lumen Network Storage to Edge solutions.

Company gives global enterprises more ways to fuel growth and innovation at the Edge.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has expanded its Edge Computing Solutions infrastructure and is giving businesses even more options to work at the Edge to gain a competitive advantage. Customers can now procure Lumen Edge Bare Metal services online, and within an hour gain access to high-powered computing infrastructure on the Lumen platform. with Lumen Edge Bare Metal, Lumen can cover roughly 60% of U.S. enterprise locations within 5 milliseconds of latency, with 95% coverage planned by end of year. Additionally, customers can use Lumen Network Storage to take advantage of secure, scalable, and fast storage where and when they need it.

A sum of 8067471 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.55M shares. Lumen Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $12.535 and dropped to a low of $12.21 until finishing in the latest session at $12.45.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.88. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $9.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +34.13. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.95.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 288.62. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

LUMN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to 3.00%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,267 million, or 79.00% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,367,933, which is approximately -0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

360 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 48,587,649 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 87,569,792 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 688,526,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 824,683,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,128,581 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 17,750,307 shares during the same period.