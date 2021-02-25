why Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.00

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: KURA] slipped around -4.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.15 at the close of the session, down -12.52%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Kura Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

– Preliminary clinical data for menin inhibitor KO-539 highlighted by single-agent activity in relapsed/refractory AML, including patients with NPM1 mutations –.

– KO-539 continues to demonstrate a wide therapeutic window in dose escalation; protocol amendment to include genetically enriched Phase 1 expansion cohorts –.

Kura Oncology Inc. stock is now -10.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KURA Stock saw the intraday high of $34.73 and lowest of $27.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.00, which means current price is +5.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 798.89K shares, KURA reached a trading volume of 3096015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Kura Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc. is set at 2.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24.

How has KURA stock performed recently?

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.68. With this latest performance, KURA shares dropped by -15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.76, while it was recorded at 32.35 for the last single week of trading, and 27.42 for the last 200 days.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KURA is now -34.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, KURA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] managed to generate an average of -$1,052,333 per employee.Kura Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Earnings analysis for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kura Oncology Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc. go to 19.93%.

Insider trade positions for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]

There are presently around $1,905 million, or 95.00% of KURA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KURA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,116,040, which is approximately 25.926% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,931,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.77 million in KURA stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $116.6 million in KURA stock with ownership of nearly 64.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kura Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA] by around 21,122,014 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,075,698 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 35,159,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,356,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KURA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,757,676 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,286,753 shares during the same period.