why Itron Inc. [ITRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.11

Itron Inc. [NASDAQ: ITRI] jumped around 18.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $115.28 at the close of the session, up 18.54%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Itron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Guidance.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Highlights for the quarter and full year include:.

Quarterly and full year revenue of $525 million and $2.2 billion;.

Itron Inc. stock is now 20.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITRI Stock saw the intraday high of $118.59 and lowest of $95.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.89, which means current price is +35.38% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 355.60K shares, ITRI reached a trading volume of 1333250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itron Inc. [ITRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITRI shares is $87.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Itron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Itron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on ITRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itron Inc. is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITRI in the course of the last twelve months was 73.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has ITRI stock performed recently?

Itron Inc. [ITRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.17. With this latest performance, ITRI shares gained by 18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for Itron Inc. [ITRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.60, while it was recorded at 102.93 for the last single week of trading, and 74.49 for the last 200 days.

Itron Inc. [ITRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itron Inc. [ITRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.57 and a Gross Margin at +27.45. Itron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for ITRI is now 9.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itron Inc. [ITRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.15. Additionally, ITRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itron Inc. [ITRI] managed to generate an average of $6,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Itron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Itron Inc. [ITRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itron Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itron Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Itron Inc. [ITRI]

There are presently around $4,487 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,167,292, which is approximately 6.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,141,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.39 million in ITRI stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $301.84 million in ITRI stock with ownership of nearly -3.584% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Itron Inc. [NASDAQ:ITRI] by around 4,206,255 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 4,094,047 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 30,624,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,925,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 532,943 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,880 shares during the same period.