why Isoray Inc. [ISR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.15

Isoray Inc. [AMEX: ISR] loss -17.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.23 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Isoray Announces the Appointment of Lisa Lauer As Vice President Business Development.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and seed brachytherapy innovator, announced that Lisa Lauer has been appointed Vice President, Business Development.

CEO Lori Woods says Lauer’s appointment marks another important step forward for the Company, “Lisa Lauer brings deep industry experience and market knowledge to the Company. Lisa’s particular expertise in technologies used alone or in combination with immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer make her a perfect fit for Isoray. We believe Lisa will be an important addition to our team as we continue to pursue our strategic plan for growth opportunities in our core prostate business as well as in the treatment of other cancers.”.

Isoray Inc. represents 141.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $173.69 million with the latest information. ISR stock price has been found in the range of $1.09 to $1.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, ISR reached a trading volume of 13342484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISR shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Isoray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Isoray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ISR stock. On November 10, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ISR shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Isoray Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20.

Isoray Inc. [ISR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.51. With this latest performance, ISR shares dropped by -45.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for Isoray Inc. [ISR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3362, while it was recorded at 1.5120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7764 for the last 200 days.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Isoray Inc. [ISR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.66 and a Gross Margin at +52.93. Isoray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.60.

Return on Total Capital for ISR is now -49.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, ISR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] managed to generate an average of -$65,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Isoray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Isoray Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Isoray Inc. [ISR]

There are presently around $11 million, or 5.90% of ISR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,794,971, which is approximately -0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,348,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 million in ISR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.42 million in ISR stock with ownership of nearly 0.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Isoray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Isoray Inc. [AMEX:ISR] by around 2,017,978 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 237,668 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,289,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,545,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 909,534 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 135,087 shares during the same period.