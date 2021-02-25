why Immunome Inc. [IMNM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.00

Immunome Inc. [NASDAQ: IMNM] jumped around 14.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.24 at the close of the session, up 51.67%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Immunome Discovers Antibodies Capable of Neutralizing Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants, Including the South African Variant, in Pseudovirus Testing.

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, announced that its discovery engine has isolated potent antibodies capable of neutralizing several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African Variant (B.1.351), in pseudovirus testing.

This effort is part of the company’s ongoing program to develop a cocktail of antibodies targeting spike and non-spike proteins that can serve as a prophylaxis or a treatment for COVID-19. Immunome’s COVID-19 antibody research demonstrates that SARS-CoV-2 “super-responders” who recover from SARS-CoV-2 mount a robust immune response to a broad range of viral targets, including spike and non-spike proteins (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.01.27.428534v1).

Compared to the average trading volume of 260.49K shares, IMNM reached a trading volume of 1139259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immunome Inc. [IMNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMNM shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunome Inc. is set at 6.65

How has IMNM stock performed recently?

Immunome Inc. [IMNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 94.60.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.14 for Immunome Inc. [IMNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.78, while it was recorded at 35.99 for the last single week of trading.

Immunome Inc. [IMNM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IMNM is now -283.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -334.26. Additionally, IMNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,030.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 779.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immunome Inc. [IMNM] managed to generate an average of -$497,333 per employee.Immunome Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Immunome Inc. [IMNM]

There are presently around $87 million, or 19.10% of IMNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMNM stocks are: ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 790,208, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 416,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.02 million in IMNM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $14.72 million in IMNM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immunome Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Immunome Inc. [NASDAQ:IMNM] by around 2,013,889 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,013,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMNM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,013,889 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.