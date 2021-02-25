why Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.30

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $36.27 during the day while it closed the day at $35.56. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) announces its 2020 fourth quarter results. The results included:.

Net income available to Arch common shareholders of $533.1 million, or $1.30 per share, a 17.8% annualized return on average common equity, compared to $316.0 million, or $0.76 per share, for the 2019 fourth quarter;.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock has also gained 0.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACGL stock has inclined by 4.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.31% and lost -1.40% year-on date.

The market cap for ACGL stock reached $14.37 billion, with 402.85 million shares outstanding and 393.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, ACGL reached a trading volume of 8962703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $43.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ACGL stock. On November 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ACGL shares from 44 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.49.

ACGL stock trade performance evaluation

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.60, while it was recorded at 35.18 for the last single week of trading, and 31.67 for the last 200 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.78.

Return on Total Capital for ACGL is now 10.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.02. Additionally, ACGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 7.41%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,780 million, or 90.80% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,592,581, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 2.93% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 31,553,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $747.02 million in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -1.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Capital Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 32,212,696 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 21,628,684 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 277,389,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,230,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,536,734 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,377,725 shares during the same period.