Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Profire Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PFIE] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, up 17.27%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Catalent Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029.

Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent”) (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (the “Operating Subsidiary”), priced a private offering (the “Private Offering”) of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) at par, which represents an increase of $75 million from the offering size previously announced.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Operating Subsidiary intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Offering to (i) redeem in full its 4.875% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, (ii) pay related fees and expenses, and (iii) provide cash on its balance sheet for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures.

Profire Energy Inc. stock is now 51.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFIE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.30 and lowest of $1.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.55, which means current price is +61.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 301.16K shares, PFIE reached a trading volume of 1187644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Profire Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Profire Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.15, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on PFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Profire Energy Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has PFIE stock performed recently?

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PFIE shares gained by 20.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0320, while it was recorded at 1.1960 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8545 for the last 200 days.

Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.66. Profire Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Total Capital for PFIE is now 7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, PFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE] managed to generate an average of $17,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Profire Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Earnings analysis for Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Profire Energy Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFIE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Profire Energy Inc. go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Profire Energy Inc. [PFIE]

There are presently around $22 million, or 47.40% of PFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,576,664, which is approximately 155.918% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,359,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 million in PFIE stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $2.87 million in PFIE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Profire Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Profire Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PFIE] by around 2,662,474 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,953,726 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 11,555,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,171,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFIE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,394 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 936,407 shares during the same period.