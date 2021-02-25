Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Stock trading around $36.16 per share: What’s Next?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.71% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.81%. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Vipshop to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 before market open. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time or 8:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once pre-registration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after pre-registration, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Over the last 12 months, VIPS stock rose by 184.50%. The one-year Vipshop Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -32.26. The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.23 billion, with 676.86 million shares outstanding and 543.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, VIPS stock reached a trading volume of 8911534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $27.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while CLSA kept a Underperform rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 24.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.78 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.67, while it was recorded at 35.93 for the last single week of trading, and 22.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +21.35. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.32.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 18.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.28. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $28,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 2.97%.

There are presently around $11,975 million, or 62.70% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 44,555,708, which is approximately 7.349% of the company’s market cap and around 7.95% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,644,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.5 million in VIPS stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $687.83 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 68.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 56,255,104 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 61,827,530 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 213,079,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,161,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,662,095 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,936,389 shares during the same period.