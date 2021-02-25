Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Stock trading around $20.80 per share: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.65%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Vertiv Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Performance.

Fourth quarter net sales growth of 11.4% versus prior year fourth quarter with continuing strength in cloud, colocation and telecommunication end markets, organic sales up 9.5%. Orders up 9% compared to prior year fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter net income of $75 million and adjusted EBITDA of $187 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin percentage increasing 160 basis points to 14.3% from prior year’s fourth quarter.

Over the last 12 months, VRT stock rose by 66.40%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.8. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.64 billion, with 328.41 million shares outstanding and 308.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 9606113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $24.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.41.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.78, while it was recorded at 21.30 for the last single week of trading, and 16.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co. Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co. go to 38.90%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,455 million, or 91.90% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 77,261,955, which is approximately -18.895% of the company’s market cap and around 3.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,196,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $461.69 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $413.25 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 11.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

175 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 52,724,938 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 36,669,932 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 220,940,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,335,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,730,784 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 11,734,738 shares during the same period.