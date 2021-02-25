Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] Stock trading around $167.53 per share: What’s Next?

Verisk Analytics Inc. [NASDAQ: VRSK] traded at a low on 02/24/21, posting a -9.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $167.53. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Verisk’s Jornaya Launches Consumer Behavior Insider.

Monthly Report Identifies Shifts and Trends in Shopping Activity to Enable Right-Time Marketing.

Jornaya, a Verisk business, has released a new report providing actionable data about shopping journeys to help marketers find and appropriately engage with consumers. The Consumer Behavior Insider report offers a one-of-a-kind view of major purchase shopping activity identifying shifts and trends in consumer behavior. Jornaya is a leader in behavioral data intelligence with a proprietary view of more than 400 million consumer journeys every month.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3605843 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for VRSK stock reached $27.46 billion, with 162.50 million shares outstanding and 160.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 707.68K shares, VRSK reached a trading volume of 3605843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRSK shares is $211.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Verisk Analytics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Verisk Analytics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $162 to $176, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on VRSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verisk Analytics Inc. is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRSK in the course of the last twelve months was 46.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has VRSK stock performed recently?

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.15. With this latest performance, VRSK shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.79 for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.83, while it was recorded at 184.33 for the last single week of trading, and 184.67 for the last 200 days.

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.88 and a Gross Margin at +50.12. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.26.

Return on Total Capital for VRSK is now 15.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.38. Additionally, VRSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] managed to generate an average of $48,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Verisk Analytics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verisk Analytics Inc. posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verisk Analytics Inc. go to 10.57%.

Insider trade positions for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]

There are presently around $24,235 million, or 93.40% of VRSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,122,587, which is approximately -1.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,144,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in VRSK stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.18 billion in VRSK stock with ownership of nearly 2.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verisk Analytics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Verisk Analytics Inc. [NASDAQ:VRSK] by around 6,984,095 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 6,126,337 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 131,547,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,658,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRSK stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,560 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 605,267 shares during the same period.