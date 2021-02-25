Unity Software Inc. [U] Revenue clocked in at $772.40 million, down -27.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] loss -4.20% on the last trading session, reaching $110.61 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue of $220.3 million, up 39% year-over-year.

Monthly active end users, downloads, and mobile market share hit record levels.

Unity Software Inc. represents 270.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.20 billion with the latest information. U stock price has been found in the range of $98.03 to $112.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, U reached a trading volume of 11481445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unity Software Inc. [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $140.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $120 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 8.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

Trading performance analysis for U stock

Unity Software Inc. [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.50, while it was recorded at 117.47 for the last single week of trading.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc. [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.58 and a Gross Margin at +77.69. Unity Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.55.

Return on Total Capital for U is now -21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Software Inc. [U] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.08. Additionally, U Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for U. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unity Software Inc. go to 26.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unity Software Inc. [U]

There are presently around $22,753 million, or 63.10% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 43,304,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 32,955,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in U stocks shares; and RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.51 billion in U stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 45,619,697 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 7,552,844 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 152,535,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,708,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,119,874 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,313,110 shares during the same period.