Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] Stock trading around $19.12 per share: What’s Next?

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] loss -4.97% on the last trading session, reaching $19.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Tronox Announces the Pricing of an Upsized Secondary Public Offering by Exxaro Resources Limited.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) (“Tronox” or the “Company”), announced that the previously announced underwritten registered offering by Exxaro Resources Limited (the “selling shareholder”) was upsized to 19,108,970 ordinary shares of the Company and was priced to the public at $18.25 per share. In connection with the offering, the selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,866,345 additional shares. The selling shareholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. No shares are being sold by the Company in the offering.

The offering is expected to close on March 1, 2021, subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions.

Tronox Holdings plc represents 143.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.53 billion with the latest information. TROX stock price has been found in the range of $18.75 to $20.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, TROX reached a trading volume of 4458084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for TROX stock

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, TROX shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.22, while it was recorded at 19.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.52. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.13.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.29. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tronox Holdings plc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 48.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

There are presently around $1,510 million, or 56.70% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,339,141, which is approximately -0.857% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,059,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.09 million in TROX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $117.92 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly 5.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 11,130,588 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,808,510 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 58,025,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,964,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,480,274 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,973,882 shares during the same period.