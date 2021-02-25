The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $69.86 per share: What’s Next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] price plunged by -0.53 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on February 24, 2021 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year FY21 Results; Reports Above-Plan Q4 Overall Open-Only Comp Store Sales of Down 3%; Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend at Current Rate in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Reported Q4 FY21 net sales of $10.9 billion, which reflects the negative impact of temporary store closures for approximately 13% of the quarter.

Q4 FY21 overall open-only comp store sales decreased 3%, which was well above the Company’s plans.

A sum of 13370347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.73M shares. The TJX Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $70.8599 and dropped to a low of $68.8802 until finishing in the latest session at $69.86.

The one-year TJX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $76.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $64 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on TJX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.53 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.57, while it was recorded at 69.13 for the last single week of trading, and 58.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.45. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.84.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 35.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.74. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $11,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TJX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The TJX Companies Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -311.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 5.01%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $74,870 million, or 91.40% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 100,370,181, which is approximately 2.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94,584,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.61 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.07 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -14.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 796 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 82,166,591 shares. Additionally, 662 investors decreased positions by around 76,442,403 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 913,111,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,071,720,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,777,635 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 10,412,808 shares during the same period.