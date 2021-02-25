Stephens lifts ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] surged by $2.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $60.28 during the day while it closed the day at $53.43. The company report on February 23, 2021 that ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following virtual investor events in March. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

JMP Securities Technology Conference, March 2, 2021.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -4.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZI stock has inclined by 25.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.07% and gained 10.78% year-on date.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $21.02 billion, with 155.79 million shares outstanding and 69.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 12769930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $50 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 205.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.32, while it was recorded at 53.75 for the last single week of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.59.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.99. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 40.56%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 23,419,670 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 9,168,324 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 146,009,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,597,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,585,026 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 668,812 shares during the same period.