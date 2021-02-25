Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $1.80

Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX: XPL] price surged by 23.98 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Solitario Reports Significant Increase in Inferred Sulfide Resources For Its Florida Canyon Zinc Project.

Inferred zinc-equivalent (“Zn-Eq”) sulfide resource up 105% from 2017 estimate.

Inferred Zn-Eq sulfide-mixed-oxide resource estimate up 64% from 2017 estimate.

A sum of 11963928 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.91M shares. Solitario Zinc Corp. shares reached a high of $1.15 and dropped to a low of $0.89 until finishing in the latest session at $1.14.

Guru’s Opinion on Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solitario Zinc Corp. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

XPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, XPL shares gained by 39.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 218.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7314, while it was recorded at 1.0439 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4726 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solitario Zinc Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -685.54. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -806.13.

Return on Total Capital for XPL is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.20. Additionally, XPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] managed to generate an average of -$1,096,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solitario Zinc Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.80 and a Current Ratio set at 34.80.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.20% of XPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,224,584, which is approximately 30.604% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 445,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in XPL stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in XPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solitario Zinc Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX:XPL] by around 391,771 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 134,432 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,230,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,756,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,979 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 134,432 shares during the same period.