Thursday, February 25, 2021
Finance

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV [IPOD] moved down -5.03: Why It's Important

By Edison Baldwin

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV [NYSE: IPOD] slipped around -0.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.92 at the close of the session, down -5.03%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, IPOD reached a trading volume of 1911788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV [IPOD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV is set at 1.22

How has IPOD stock performed recently?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV [IPOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV [IPOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV [IPOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV [IPOD]

62 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV [NYSE:IPOD] by around 20,459,594 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,459,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOD stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,459,594 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

