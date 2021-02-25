Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] Revenue clocked in at $23.30 million, down -19.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] loss -5.94% or -1.25 points to close at $19.80 with a heavy trading volume of 1018384 shares. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Seres Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress Conference Call on March 2, 2021.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial therapeutics designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease, announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on March 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and provide a general business update.

To access the conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or 336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number 1038426. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and Media” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

It opened the trading session at $20.81, the shares rose to $21.265 and dropped to $19.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCRB points out that the company has recorded -13.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -685.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, MCRB reached to a volume of 1018384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $29, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MCRB stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCRB shares from 8 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for MCRB stock

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.77. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 489.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.01, while it was recorded at 22.17 for the last single week of trading, and 20.10 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.98. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$650,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

There are presently around $1,711 million, or 83.10% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 14,673,973, which is approximately -31.976% of the company’s market cap and around 9.26% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,741,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.08 million in MCRB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $224.46 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly 5.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 13,425,676 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 13,307,901 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 59,703,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,437,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,463,143 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,310,916 shares during the same period.