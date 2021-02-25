Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] stock Upgrade by Noble Capital Markets analyst, price target now $3.50

Salem Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SALM] traded at a high on 02/24/21, posting a 27.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.19. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Salem Media Group Launches La Patrona 1680 in Seattle.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced that the highly rated show “Don Cheto al Aire” is now in the Seattle-Tacoma market through its recently launched AM radio station: La Patrona 1680. La Patrona, a regional Mexican music station, is offering the Latino community in the Puget Sound a great choice for music and talk in Spanish.

La Patrona 1680 plays regional Mexican music, cumbia, and Latino favorites like La Adictiva, Banda MS, Christian Nodal, La Trakalosa de Monterrey, Gerardo Ortiz, La Arrollandora Banda el Limón, Banda El Recodo, and Los Tucanes de Tijuana, among others. It also addresses issues that affect the Latino residents in the Seattle-Tacoma market, such as immigration news, health related stories and conversations about fitness, depression, obesity and more; and relevant news affecting the whole country, like COVID19 and unemployment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4317585 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Salem Media Group Inc. stands at 20.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.37%.

The market cap for SALM stock reached $83.93 million, with 26.68 million shares outstanding and 10.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 763.51K shares, SALM reached a trading volume of 4317585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SALM shares is $2.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SALM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Salem Media Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2014, representing the official price target for Salem Media Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SALM stock. On April 09, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SALM shares from 9.50 to 11.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salem Media Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SALM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for SALM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SALM stock performed recently?

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, SALM shares gained by 93.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SALM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.87 for Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.71, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 1.27 for the last 200 days.

Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69 and a Gross Margin at +13.93. Salem Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.96.

Return on Total Capital for SALM is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.76. Additionally, SALM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] managed to generate an average of -$18,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Salem Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salem Media Group Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SALM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salem Media Group Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM]

There are presently around $8 million, or 12.40% of SALM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SALM stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 575,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 47.39% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 339,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in SALM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.07 million in SALM stock with ownership of nearly 0.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Salem Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SALM] by around 958,136 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 376,819 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,302,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,637,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SALM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 643,302 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 216,973 shares during the same period.