Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain 27.12% so far this year. What now?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] gained 3.24% on the last trading session, reaching $15.28 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Louvre Hotels Group chooses Sabre’s hospitality solutions to boost its strategic distribution transformation and support its development.

Europe’s second largest enterprise hotel group adopts Sabre’s broad portfolio of distribution and retailing solutions.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, announced a strategic long-term technology partnership with Louvre Hotels Group, Europe’s second-largest enterprise hotel group counting almost 1,600 hotels across 54 countries and a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International.

Sabre Corporation represents 317.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.18 billion with the latest information. SABR stock price has been found in the range of $14.68 to $15.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 7671977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $11, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on SABR stock. On May 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 6 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.49. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 30.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.14 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.97 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.77 and a Gross Margin at -23.67. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.61.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -17.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,312.09. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,304.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $5,136 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,532,250, which is approximately 0.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,229,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.79 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $289.92 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 8.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 84,021,227 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 71,022,415 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 181,062,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,106,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,746,547 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 32,026,694 shares during the same period.