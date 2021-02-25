Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] – find out why.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] price surged by 2.45 percent to reach at $1.44. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Truist COO to speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced that President and Chief Operating Officer William H. Rogers, Jr., will speak at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 1:50 p.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.

A live audio webcast and the accompanying presentation materials will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

A sum of 7776800 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.54M shares. Truist Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $60.795 and dropped to a low of $58.91 until finishing in the latest session at $60.17.

The one-year TFC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.39. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $57.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $48 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.18.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.12. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.63 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.84, while it was recorded at 58.28 for the last single week of trading, and 42.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.47. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.74.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.53. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.99.

TFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -9.10%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,143 million, or 73.40% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,915,927, which is approximately -1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,294,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.37 billion in TFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.52 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 633 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 49,727,918 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 57,460,152 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 859,126,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 966,314,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,470,016 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,967,349 shares during the same period.