Thursday, February 25, 2021
type here...
Companies

Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP] is 16.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Must read

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more

Reinvent Technology Partners [NYSE: RTP] price surged by 4.02 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on February 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE – RTP).

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Reinvent Technology Partners (“RTP” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RTP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which RTP, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Joby Aviation (“Joby”), a California headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as a fast, quiet, and affordable air taxi service beginning in 2024, and result in Joby becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, RTP shareholders will retain ownership of only 10% of the combined company.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether the RTP Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

A sum of 24843552 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Reinvent Technology Partners shares reached a high of $14.2265 and dropped to a low of $12.80 until finishing in the latest session at $13.46.

Guru’s Opinion on Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reinvent Technology Partners is set at 1.05

RTP Stock Performance Analysis:

Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.20.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 14.22 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Reinvent Technology Partners Fundamentals:

Reinvent Technology Partners [RTP] Insider Position Details

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Reinvent Technology Partners [NYSE:RTP] by around 29,928,654 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,928,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,928,654 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleExpress Inc. [EXPR] Stock trading around $3.25 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Express Inc. [EXPR] Stock trading around $3.25 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Express Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Unity Software Inc. [U] Revenue clocked in at $772.40 million, down -27.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Unity Software Inc. loss -4.20% on the last trading session, reaching $110.61 price per share at the time. The company report on February...
Read more
Companies

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] gain 58.13% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
IT Tech Packaging Inc. loss -16.98% or -0.18 points to close at $0.88 with a heavy trading volume of 11835591 shares. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more
Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.