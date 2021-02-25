PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] Revenue clocked in at $126.90 million, up 115.56% YTD: What’s Next?

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] gained 30.57% or 14.11 points to close at $60.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2917066 shares. The company report on February 24, 2021 that PubMatic Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Multiple growth drivers deliver record total revenue for Q4 2020 with year over year revenue growth of 64%, net income growth of 356% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 190%.

PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.

If we look at the average trading volume of 842.15K shares, PUBM reached to a volume of 2917066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUBM shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for PubMatic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 6.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.50.

Trading performance analysis for PUBM stock

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.00 for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.40, while it was recorded at 49.33 for the last single week of trading.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.09 and a Gross Margin at +68.91. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.39.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 13.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]

Positions in PubMatic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ:PUBM] by around 4,932,610 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,932,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUBM stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,932,610 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.