Piper Sandler lifts U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.04 at the close of the session, down -1.92%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that U.S. Well Services Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) (the “Company”), a market leader in electric fracture stimulation services, announced that it received written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 22, 2021 confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”) and that it is in compliance with other applicable requirements as required for listing on the Nasdaq. Accordingly, the Panel has determined to continue the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel has determined to impose a monitoring period, pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A), until August 23, 2021 (the “Panel Monitor”). During the Panel Monitor, the Company shall be under an obligation to notify the Panel in writing, in the event of a closing bid price below $1.00 on any trading day, and in the event the Company falls out of compliance with any other applicable listing requirement. Should the Company evidence a closing bid price of less than $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days at any point during the Panel Monitor, the Panel (or a newly convened panel if the initial panel is unavailable) will provide written notice to the Company that it will promptly conduct a hearing with regards to this deficiency. The Company would then have the opportunity to respond/present to the Panel as provided by Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A). For further information regarding Nasdaq’s written notice to the Company, including detail regarding the Panel Monitor, please see the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company is simultaneously filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. Well Services Inc. stock is now 392.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USWS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.07 and lowest of $1.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.37, which means current price is +434.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 11349447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

How has USWS stock performed recently?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 141.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 518.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.91, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 0.52 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at -4.54. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -12.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.08. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$104,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

There are presently around $73 million, or 55.00% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.37% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.41 million in USWS stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $2.53 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 1,180,167 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 130,737 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 34,441,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,752,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 913,004 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,563 shares during the same period.