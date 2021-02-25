Parsons Corporation [PSN] is 0.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Parsons Corporation [NYSE: PSN] loss -7.59% on the last trading session, reaching $36.77 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Parsons Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Parsons Corp. (NYSE:PSN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73600.

Parsons Corporation represents 100.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.68 billion with the latest information. PSN stock price has been found in the range of $35.09 to $37.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 424.81K shares, PSN reached a trading volume of 1741113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Parsons Corporation [PSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSN shares is $42.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Parsons Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Parsons Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $45, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parsons Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for PSN stock

Parsons Corporation [PSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, PSN shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Parsons Corporation [PSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.34, while it was recorded at 38.98 for the last single week of trading, and 35.73 for the last 200 days.

Parsons Corporation [PSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parsons Corporation [PSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.40 and a Gross Margin at +21.03. Parsons Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for PSN is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parsons Corporation [PSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.00. Additionally, PSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parsons Corporation [PSN] managed to generate an average of $7,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Parsons Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Parsons Corporation [PSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parsons Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Parsons Corporation [PSN]

There are presently around $3,743 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSN stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 75,143,538, which is approximately -1.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,264,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.27 million in PSN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.19 million in PSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parsons Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Parsons Corporation [NYSE:PSN] by around 4,955,346 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 6,512,508 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 90,319,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,787,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,125,504 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,572,633 shares during the same period.