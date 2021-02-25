New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NPA] is 14.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: NPA] traded at a low on 02/24/21, posting a -5.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.49. The company report on February 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NEBC, ALUS, CRSA, and NPA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2761923 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Providence Acquisition Corp. stands at 11.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.37%.

The market cap for NPA stock reached $436.20 million, with 7.01 million shares outstanding and 1.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, NPA reached a trading volume of 2761923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Providence Acquisition Corp. is set at 2.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.20. With this latest performance, NPA shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 17.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.26 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NPA] managed to generate an average of $218,560 per employee.New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

34 institutional holders increased their position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:NPA] by around 6,821,298 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 12,415,716 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,466,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,770,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,479,051 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,320,599 shares during the same period.