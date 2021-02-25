Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently 0.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $77.86 during the day while it closed the day at $77.50. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; WSFS Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will replace Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and WSFS Financial Corp. (NASD: WSFS) will replace Cleveland-Cliffs in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 1. S&P 500/100 constituent Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is acquiring Eaton Vance in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 1.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 32.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.66% and gained 13.09% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $138.05 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.88M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 12129463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $83.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.32.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.28 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.21, while it was recorded at 76.24 for the last single week of trading, and 55.63 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.70. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.13.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.47. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 230.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.33%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $120,673 million, or 67.00% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 120,618,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.35 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.96 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -5.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 761 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 108,996,094 shares. Additionally, 572 investors decreased positions by around 144,553,530 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 1,303,515,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,557,065,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 264 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,660,481 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 49,200,136 shares during the same period.