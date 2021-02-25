Market cap of Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] reaches 126.37M – now what?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.10 during the day while it closed the day at $2.88. The company report on February 24, 2021 that VERB to Offer Its Livestream eCommerce App Free to All Small Businesses in the U.S. Affected by the Pandemic.

verbTEAMS, a powerful livestream ecommerce sales and marketing tool, can help small businesses, retailers, and entrepreneurs increase customer engagement and sales productivity in periods of extended remote work, social distancing, and pandemic related store closures.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, announced that it is offering its LIVE STREAM ECOMMERCE technology to small businesses all over the country for free to help navigate the challenges the pandemic has created. Through their verbTEAMS app, users can create their own QVC and Home Shopping Network-style live broadcasts showcasing and promoting their products or services with one big difference – viewers can actually click right in the livestream video broadcast and purchase in real-time. It also has an on-screen real-time interactive chat feature that produces a true social experience allowing viewers to ask questions of the host as well as chat with one another during the live broadcast. It’s as close as you can get to an actual in-store buying experience, and in many ways better, more engaging and more fun. Think Zoom and Shopify combined with your favorite live chat feature.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock has also gained 22.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERB stock has inclined by 166.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 134.15% and gained 74.55% year-on date.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $126.37 million, with 41.22 million shares outstanding and 38.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 9678416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

VERB stock trade performance evaluation

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.55. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 60.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 1.36 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.00 and a Gross Margin at +35.03. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.92.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -221.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -262.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.47. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -169.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 6.50% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,095,186, which is approximately 65.982% of the company’s market cap and around 17.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 393,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in VERB stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $0.86 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly -70.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,341,320 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 891,831 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 903,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,136,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 650,173 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 33,927 shares during the same period.