Market cap of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] reaches 51.06M – now what?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.24 at the close of the session, up 5.98%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that TOUGHBUILT™ INCREASES PRODUCT SKU’s FROM 4 TO 25 AT NETHERLANDS LEADING RETAILER, TOOLSTATION.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced that it has grown its business from 4 SKU’s to 25 SKU’s with Toolstation. These include current ranges of ToughBuilt’s steel sawhorse line, soft-sided tool storage and kneepads and have been slotted for immediate placement in all stores, catalog and on www.toolstation.nl in the Netherlands and Belgium region.

Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt CEO, commented, “We are very proud to report on our growing relationship with Toolstation, which reaches thousands of end users through its brick-and-mortar stores, strong catalog distribution and online presence. Our increases SKU count with Toolstation strengthens our presence in Europe and expands our coverage in the Benelux region. Our products will be shipped directly from our stock at Netherlands 3PL center. We look forward to launching many more lines and growing with Toolstation across more categories and across Europe.”.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock is now 56.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TBLT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.265 and lowest of $1.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.60, which means current price is +55.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 8288011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has TBLT stock performed recently?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.29. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1355, while it was recorded at 1.2880 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8866 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.41. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.53.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.57. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$179,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBLT.

Insider trade positions for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.80% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,017,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 815,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in TBLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.29 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 193.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 1,245,437 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 302,423 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 656,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,204,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,028,912 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 302,423 shares during the same period.