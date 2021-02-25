Market cap of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC] reaches 385.96M – now what?

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SOAC] loss -6.33% on the last trading session, reaching $10.65 price per share at the time.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. represents 8.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $385.96 million with the latest information. SOAC stock price has been found in the range of $10.61 to $11.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 975.74K shares, SOAC reached a trading volume of 4449886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for SOAC stock

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79. With this latest performance, SOAC shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.06% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC] managed to generate an average of -$3,013 per employee.Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [SOAC]

39 institutional holders increased their position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SOAC] by around 4,178,237 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,823,140 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,918,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,919,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOAC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,614,105 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 770,704 shares during the same period.