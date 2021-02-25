Market cap of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] reaches 10.15B – now what?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] closed the trading session at $6.90 on 02/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.47, while the highest price level was $6.95. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Cemex SAB de CV to Host Earnings Call.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72818.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.46 percent and weekly performance of 7.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 97.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.00M shares, CX reached to a volume of 13410413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $7.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CX stock trade performance evaluation

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 6.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.10. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $26,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,884 million, or 38.30% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 61,198,882, which is approximately -18.245% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, holding 47,619,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.58 million in CX stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $271.63 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 0.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 114,087,559 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 109,961,671 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 338,836,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,886,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,529,125 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 13,973,926 shares during the same period.