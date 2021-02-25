Market cap of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] reaches 579.85M – now what?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] closed the trading session at $6.27 on 02/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.20, while the highest price level was $6.49. The company report on February 19, 2021 that CBAK Energy Develops Special 26650 Battery for Ultra-low Temperature Application.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy,” or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, announced that it has started the trial production of its special 26650 lithium battery (the “Special 26650 Battery”). Different from our regular 26650 batteries that the company is currently manufacturing and selling, the Special 26650 Battery is a self-developed battery model specifically designed for application in ultra-low temperature environments. The Special 26650 Battery has delivered satisfactory test performance results to date, while the trial’s production yield rate has also been very close to our required level for mass production. The Company believes that it will be capable of achieving mass delivery of its Special 26650 Battery by the second half of 2021.

The Company utilizes self-developed and customized materials that can be used in extreme environments as the core materials for its Special 26650 Battery. As a result, the Special 26650 Battery features a new ultra-low temperature system and can operate normally in ultra-low temperature environments. The Special 26650 Battery can function properly in temperatures as low as minus 40 to minus 50 degrees Celsius and can discharge at a maximum C-rate of 60C at room temperature. Capable of operating with high efficiency in low-temperature environments, the Special 26650 Battery has several use cases in high-latitude and high-altitude low temperature environments, such as energy storage in ultra-low-temperature environment, base stations, transportation, unmanned drones, aviation and aerospace areas, as well as other specific circumstances that require ultra-low-temperature cells. We believe our self-developed technology of the Special 26650 Battery is currently at the forefront of the industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.91 percent and weekly performance of -24.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 809.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.02M shares, CBAT reached to a volume of 11877073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CBAT stock trade performance evaluation

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.28. With this latest performance, CBAT shares dropped by -21.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 809.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 999.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 7.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.97 and a Gross Margin at +2.80. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.51.

Return on Total Capital for CBAT is now -17.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 266.75. Additionally, CBAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] managed to generate an average of -$28,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 0.80% of CBAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAT stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 222,731, which is approximately 544.402% of the company’s market cap and around 60.17% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 141,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in CBAT stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $0.6 million in CBAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAT] by around 797,073 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 305,110 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 261,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 841,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 586,679 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 305,110 shares during the same period.