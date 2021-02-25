Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 467.35M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] gained 14.61% on the last trading session, reaching $9.18 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that AGEAGLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. on Behalf of AgEagle Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) on behalf of AgEagle stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AgEagle has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. represents 55.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $467.35 million with the latest information. UAVS stock price has been found in the range of $8.34 to $9.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.57M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 6249800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 359.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for UAVS stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.85. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 277.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1962.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.80 and a Current Ratio set at 57.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $54 million, or 10.10% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,313,716, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 833,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.65 million in UAVS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.0 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -7.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 4,330,122 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 356,222 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,229,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,915,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,021,219 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 253,929 shares during the same period.