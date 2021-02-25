Market Analysts see WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

WSFS Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: WSFS] jumped around 7.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $54.21 at the close of the session, up 16.03%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; WSFS Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will replace Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and WSFS Financial Corp. (NASD: WSFS) will replace Cleveland-Cliffs in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 1. S&P 500/100 constituent Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is acquiring Eaton Vance in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

WSFS Financial Corporation stock is now 20.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WSFS Stock saw the intraday high of $54.87 and lowest of $51.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.12, which means current price is +33.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 293.06K shares, WSFS reached a trading volume of 3236572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSFS shares is $50.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for WSFS Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2019, representing the official price target for WSFS Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WSFS Financial Corporation is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSFS in the course of the last twelve months was 63.16.

How has WSFS stock performed recently?

WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.62. With this latest performance, WSFS shares gained by 17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.85 for WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.16, while it was recorded at 47.57 for the last single week of trading, and 33.99 for the last 200 days.

WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.67. WSFS Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.06.

Return on Total Capital for WSFS is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.01. Additionally, WSFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.97.

Earnings analysis for WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WSFS Financial Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSFS Financial Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for WSFS Financial Corporation [WSFS]

There are presently around $2,228 million, or 85.00% of WSFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,409,194, which is approximately 0.619% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,764,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.08 million in WSFS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $194.06 million in WSFS stock with ownership of nearly -1.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WSFS Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in WSFS Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:WSFS] by around 2,512,044 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 3,938,391 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 34,643,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,093,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSFS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 302,560 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 578,138 shares during the same period.