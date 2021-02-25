Market Analysts see Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] price surged by 3.47 percent to reach at $1.79. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Upwork Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter 2020 revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $106.2 million.

Marketplace revenue grew 34% to $96.9 million.

A sum of 9467741 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. Upwork Inc. shares reached a high of $63.88 and dropped to a low of $52.14 until finishing in the latest session at $53.36.

The one-year UPWK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.43. The average equity rating for UPWK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $45.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $44, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on UPWK stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UPWK shares from 17 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 1058.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

UPWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 20.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 276.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 541.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.53, while it was recorded at 53.03 for the last single week of trading, and 24.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upwork Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.00 and a Gross Margin at +69.78. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.45. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$29,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

UPWK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upwork Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upwork Inc. go to -0.04%.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,559 million, or 76.40% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,828,619, which is approximately 15.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDFARB ANDREW P, holding 7,054,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.43 million in UPWK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $358.67 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 24.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 20,142,336 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 15,762,716 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 49,524,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,429,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,048,248 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,980,595 shares during the same period.