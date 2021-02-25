Market Analysts see TechnipFMC plc [FTI] falling to $7. Time to buy?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.62 during the day while it closed the day at $7.59. The company report on February 24, 2021 that TechnipFMC Receives Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Letter of Award (LOA) for Energean’s Karish North Development in Israel.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) has received a letter of award (LOA) by Energean Israel Limited for the development of the Karish North field, located offshore Israel.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including the subsea production system, rigid flowlines and umbilicals as a tieback to the ‘Energean Power’ FPSO as well as the second gas export riser.

TechnipFMC plc stock has also loss -2.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTI stock has inclined by 16.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.50% and gained 2.37% year-on date.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $3.30 billion, with 449.40 million shares outstanding and 446.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.55M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 11014831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $11.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FTI shares from 10.50 to 12.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, FTI shares dropped by -8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 7.25 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.47. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.97.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.61. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$65,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,491 million, or 84.50% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,198,969, which is approximately 0.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.39 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $187.25 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 33,903,418 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 43,999,358 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 250,266,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,169,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,369,533 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,467,603 shares during the same period.