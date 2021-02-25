Market Analysts see MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] gaining to $25.20. Time to buy?

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] loss -5.45% or -1.62 points to close at $28.09 with a heavy trading volume of 1125698 shares. The company report on February 23, 2021 that MINISO Launches #LoveWithoutDistance Valentine’s Day 2021 Campaign.

Campaign encouraged fans to share their love stories amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

MINISO, a lifestyle product retailer, recently launched its #LoveWithoutDistance Campaign on Instagram, which saw it select 100 touching love stories from people separated by COVID-19 lockdowns, and then deliver a mystery $100 MINISO gift box to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day 2021.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, MNSO reached to a volume of 1125698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $23.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.87.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.26, while it was recorded at 29.89 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +30.43. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 27.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Limited go to 3.45%.

Positions in MINISO Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE:MNSO] by around 29,047,265 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,047,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNSO stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,047,265 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.