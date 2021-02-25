Thursday, February 25, 2021
Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] is 23.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] traded at a high on 02/24/21, posting a 17.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.49. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Marin Software Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company also announced it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. This conference call may include forward-looking statements.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 from the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with conference ID 13715700, and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143256. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, March 4, 2021, a recorded replay will be available on the company’s website, and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13715700.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4285199 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marin Software Incorporated stands at 15.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.11%.

The market cap for MRIN stock reached $25.47 million, with 9.74 million shares outstanding and 7.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, MRIN reached a trading volume of 4285199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has MRIN stock performed recently?

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, MRIN shares gained by 15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.76 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.70. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.30.

Return on Total Capital for MRIN is now -56.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.49. Additionally, MRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] managed to generate an average of -$54,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marin Software Incorporated posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.70% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 530,452, which is approximately 30.974% of the company’s market cap and around 4.83% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 194,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in MRIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.4 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 280.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 342,797 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 21,662 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 742,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,107,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,330 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

