JanOne Inc. [JAN] gain 69.94% so far this year. What now?

JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ: JAN] gained 16.71% or 1.19 points to close at $8.31 with a heavy trading volume of 1256455 shares. The company report on February 2, 2021 that JanOne Announces Closing of $6.0 Million Common Stock Offering.

Net proceeds will help support planning of clinical trials for JAN101, the company’s lead drug candidate.

JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a company focused on developing treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties, announced the closing of previously announced its securities offering with gross proceeds of $6.0 million. The registered direct offering resulted in the sale by the company of an aggregate of 571,428 shares of common stock to certain institutional investors at a purchase price of $10.50 per share. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the planning of clinical trials for JAN101, the company’s lead drug candidate.

It opened the trading session at $7.14, the shares rose to $8.92 and dropped to $7.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JAN points out that the company has recorded 7.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -313.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 691.49K shares, JAN reached to a volume of 1256455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JanOne Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for JAN stock

JanOne Inc. [JAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, JAN shares gained by 58.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for JanOne Inc. [JAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

JanOne Inc. [JAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JanOne Inc. [JAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.85. JanOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.09.

Return on Total Capital for JAN is now -67.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JanOne Inc. [JAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.28. Additionally, JAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JanOne Inc. [JAN] managed to generate an average of -$57,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.JanOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at JanOne Inc. [JAN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of JAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAN stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 24,024, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 5,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in JAN stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $31000.0 in JAN stock with ownership of nearly 420.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JanOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ:JAN] by around 32,368 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 12,278 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,384 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,276 shares during the same period.