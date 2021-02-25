Infosys Limited [INFY] is 4.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] jumped around 0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.68 at the close of the session, up 1.73%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Infosys Recognized as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the world’s most ethical companies for 2021. Infosys was distinguished for its undiluted commitment towards integrity and making value-based decisions. Through this coveted recognition, Infosys has become one of only four honorees in the Software & Services Industry globally, and one of the only three honorees in India.

In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. This year, the process was streamlined, and question set expanded to gauge how companies are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity, inclusion, and social justice. Infosys showcased a strong connection between ethical practices and solid performance in the global market. The recognition additionally spotlighted Infosys in the areas of ethics and compliance, diversity, governance, and social initiatives.

Infosys Limited stock is now 4.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INFY Stock saw the intraday high of $17.75 and lowest of $17.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.07, which means current price is +4.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.35M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 8021190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on INFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 47.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.41, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 13.75 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.76 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.28.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 29.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $684,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $12,059 million, or 17.80% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 52,461,284, which is approximately 0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 41,742,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $738.0 million in INFY stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $514.95 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -34.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 89,358,496 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 109,196,662 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 483,537,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 682,093,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,365,415 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,786,707 shares during the same period.