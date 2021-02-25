For LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX], Analyst sees a rise to $6.50. What next?

LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ: LIVX] traded at a low on 02/24/21, posting a -6.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.89. The company report on February 24, 2021 that LiveXLive Announces Exclusive Partnership With “Self Made,” A Music Competition And Community For Talent And Fans That Guarantees A Record, Publishing And Management Deal.

Self Made – Created by Avicii’s Former Partner and Music Visionary Ash Pournouri; Pournouri Also Created and Co-founded the Global Symposium “Brilliant Minds” With Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

Debuted in Sweden with Over 20 Percent of Online Population Participation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1170755 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LiveXLive Media Inc. stands at 12.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.76%.

The market cap for LIVX stock reached $262.19 million, with 72.36 million shares outstanding and 51.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, LIVX reached a trading volume of 1170755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIVX shares is $7.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for LiveXLive Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price from $2 to $3.25. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for LiveXLive Media Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Neutral rating on LIVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveXLive Media Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.76. With this latest performance, LIVX shares dropped by -9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.33 and a Gross Margin at -5.55. LiveXLive Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.69.

Return on Total Capital for LIVX is now -197.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,337.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.89. Additionally, LIVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] managed to generate an average of -$512,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.LiveXLive Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LiveXLive Media Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIVX.

There are presently around $105 million, or 40.30% of LIVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIVX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,333,226, which is approximately 2.983% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC, holding 3,724,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.49 million in LIVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.9 million in LIVX stock with ownership of nearly 8.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveXLive Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ:LIVX] by around 1,956,815 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,150,165 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 21,006,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,113,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIVX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 287,002 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,235,618 shares during the same period.