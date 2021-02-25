For ConocoPhillips [COP], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] closed the trading session at $54.67 on 02/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.46, while the highest price level was $54.89. The company report on February 2, 2021 that ConocoPhillips Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results; Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The 2020 results discussed herein reflect the performance of ConocoPhillips prior to the acquisition of Concho, which closed in January 2021.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported a fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.8 billion, or ($0.72) per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.7 billion, or $0.65 per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings were a loss of $0.2 billion, or ($0.19) per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $0.8 billion, or $0.76 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily due to non-cash impairments related to the Alaska North Slope Gas asset and non-core assets in Lower 48, in addition to exploration-related expenses in Other International, partially offset by an unrealized gain on Cenovus Energy equity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.71 percent and weekly performance of 10.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.40M shares, COP reached to a volume of 12273514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $55.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $56, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.76. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 28.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.76 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.03, while it was recorded at 50.75 for the last single week of trading, and 39.90 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.75 and a Gross Margin at -3.44. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.39.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of -$278,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ConocoPhillips posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 95.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -8.50%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,171 million, or 64.00% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,639,770, which is approximately -5.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,616,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.83 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.2 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 5.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 662 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 121,691,088 shares. Additionally, 759 investors decreased positions by around 99,536,828 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 842,808,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,064,036,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,902,367 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 13,755,012 shares during the same period.