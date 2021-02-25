Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Revenue clocked in at $28.16 billion, up 12.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced it will host virtual investor meetings at the following conferences:.

Barclays Midstream & Clean Infrastructure Corporate Access Days on Wednesday, February 24, 2021;.

A sum of 8691247 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.30M shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $22.20 and dropped to a low of $21.7283 until finishing in the latest session at $22.10.

The one-year EPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.48. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $26.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.20, while it was recorded at 21.71 for the last single week of trading, and 18.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.95 and a Gross Margin at +17.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EPD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to -0.50%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,832 million, or 30.80% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 73,300,654, which is approximately 4.578% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 56,197,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $831.96 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -9.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 43,131,113 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 62,468,458 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 610,773,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,372,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,075,390 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,852,812 shares during the same period.